Amaravati farmers’ annuity credited after protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the farmers of Amaravati staged a protest demanding the payments of annuity to be paid for the land they had to give under land pooling scheme, the State government on Thursday credited the amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Rs 158 crore towards annuity and Rs 9.73 crore towards a pension for the landless farmers were released. Even though the MAUD department had issued two orders sanctioning Rs 190 crore for the payments of annuity on June 21, the money was not credited in the last two months.

As the government is in the process of relocating the executive capital to Vizag and delayed the annuity payments, the farmers remained apprehensive and staged protest.