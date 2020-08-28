Andhra volunteers sacked for negligence

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As many as 19 volunteers in Sompeta town were sacked on Thursday for negligence. Joint Collector (Village, Ward Secretariats and Development) K Sreenivasulu dismissed the volunteers from service, based on a report submitted by the Sompeta tahsildar.

In a statement from the Collectorate, Sreenivasulu said that 15 volunteers from Secretariat-1 and four from Secretariat-2 were dismissed. The joint collector also issued a show-cause notice to NREGA additional project officer for negligence in Covid duty.