Centre to decide who can fly abroad: Andhra Nodal officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The central government has issued standard operating procedures for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights. As per the new guidelines, the Union Home Ministry will decide who are eligible to travel abroad, state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth said on Tuesday.

A list with names of those eligible will be posted on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, and passengers must take non-scheduled flights, he added.