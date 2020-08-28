Don’t issue house sites in wetlands: HC to Andhra government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday issued interim orders directing the State government not to issue house sites in Ava lands (wetlands) located in Rajanagaram and Korukonda mandals of East Godavari district. Dealing with a PIL filed by Adapa Srinivasa Rao of Burugupudi in East Godavari district based on a report published in a vernacular daily, the bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha issued notices to the State government, CBI and the vernacular daily for additional information and adjourned the case hearing after four weeks.

Presenting his arguments before the bench, petitioner’s counsel DSNV Prasad Babu said the State government is prepared to issue house sites in 586 wetlands, which are prone to submergence during floods and the same was attested by the irrigation department. “However, ignoring it all, the government is now ready to issue houses sites in those lands. As against the actual price of `7 lakh per acre, they have prepared ground for paying `45 lakh and will be spending several crores for levelling the land. Hence we request the court to order a CBI probe into the entire episode,” he said.

Government pleader informed the court that those lands are not under the purview of the water resources department.Not satisfied with the government’s argument, the bench ordered the government to file a counter with full details. It also sought the opinion of the CBI in investigating the case. The vernacular daily was asked to provide additional information.

Hearing on ‘phone tapping’ of judges adjourned to Sept 2

Vijayawada: Hearing on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the High Court to direct the CBI to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged phone tapping of the High Court judges, reportedly encouraged by the elders in the government, has been adjourned to September 2, following the request of the petitioner’s counsel. Based on a report published in a vernacular daily, A Nimmi Grace from Vizag district filed the PIL in the court.

High Court tells State govt to pay annuity to Capital farmers

Vijayawada: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday directed the State government to pay annuity to the farmers in the Capital region and adjourned the case to Friday afternoon. Dealing with the petitions filed by a few Amaravati farmers, Justice M Ganga Rao expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude of officials, when he was informed by the petitioners’ counsel K Indraneel Babu that farmers are facing hardships as they were not paid annuity and officials are not responding.