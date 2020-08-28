Ensure good price for fish, negate role of middlemen: Andhra CM to officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for a comprehensive vision to benefit the livestock and aqua farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to implement a strategic policy to ensure remunerative prices for the fish and shrimp produced by the aqua farmers in the State and at the same time take steps to negate the role of middlemen.

Addressing a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to provide basic infrastructure from pre-primary processing to secondary processing stages.

He also directed them to take measures for setting up pre-processing, individual quick freezing (IQF), cold storages and integrate them with Janata Bazaars.

He stressed the need for encouraging value addition to the aqua products. “This way, we will be able to assure aqua farmers and livestock farmers and at the same time prevent private parties from forming syndicates,” he said. The government is contemplating spending Rs 4,000 crore for the purpose.

The CM pointed out that for the first time, the government used Market Stabilisation Funds for tobacco farmers and till date Rs 3,200 crore has been used for stabilising prices, thus protecting farmers from middlemen. “If not for the government initiative, farmers would have incurred heavy losses,” he observed.

He said the government will adopt a similar strategy for protecting the interests of the aqua farmers and asked the officials to come up with plans for implementing price stabilisation for aqua products and protecting the interest of aqua farmers. “We should ensure storage facilities, so that the aqua farmers will be in a position to sell their produce for optimum price and do not have to make distress sales. Come out with an action plan, making a mandal as a unit,” he instructed.

Officials were further asked to focus on launching Janata Bazaars by next year and have them linked to aquaculture. “Godowns at village level, cold storages at mandal level along with grading and primary food processing units are coming up. Cage culture in reservoirs should be brought in a sustainable manner,” he said. The officials explained the progress in shipping harbour projects and the YSR Cheyutha. The Chief Minister said suggestions should be taken from Amul while buying cattle, and partner them in the matters of feed, rearing and other technical aspects.

“We should provide them a sustainable livelihood. There should not be any compromise in buying livestock and coordinating with banks and they should connect with the locals. Insurance and vaccines for livestock is necessary,” he said and directed them to concentrate on cooperative dairy, infrastructure and milk procurement. During the meeting, Jagan stressed the need for a comprehensive vision, not “half-hearted” efforts. He said while implementing the vision, expenditure should not be a problem. Only with a proper vision, revolutionary changes could be achieved, he said.