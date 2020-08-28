STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers in Andhra pushed to NREGS by lockdown

Published: 28th August 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer separates groundnuts from a plant near tirupati on Thursday.

A farmer separates groundnuts from a plant near tirupati on Thursday. (Photo | Madhav, EPS)

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fifty-year-old Bodda Narayana Murthy, a horticulture farmer from Pedda Kojjiriya village of Kanchili mandal in Uddanam, has been working as a daily wage worker under the NREGS since the lockdown was enforced.

His son, Kalidasu, who had migrated to Hyderabad, returned home as he lost his job due to the lockdown. With no alternative, Murthy took up NREGS work as he had to support the entire family.

“I now earn nearly Rs 1,400 every week. Previously, I had employees working in my coconut orchard, and used to pay them daily. Though my situation worsened since Cyclone Titlli, the worst came in the form of the lockdown,” he told TNIE.

“We used to sell coconut, mango and guava on Sundays and Tuesdays, but the government shut the weekly market by enforcing the lockdown,” Murthy added, and said 90 per cent of farmers in the village have turned daily wage labourers to make ends meet.

“Of the 200 small and marginal farmers of Pedda Kojjiriya, 180 became daily wage labourers under the NREGS. Each earns Rs 1,400-1,500 per week. Before the lockdown, hardly 70 small and marginal farmers from the village used to work under the scheme,” he said. Peddakojjiriya village NREGS field assistant Raju corroborated these figures.

