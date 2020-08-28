STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Floods fill Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar dams to the brim, crest gates opened

According to the Central Water Commission’s bulletin, the inflow would remain steady and caution has been advised as rainfall warning was in place.

Published: 28th August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen try to get good catch as Krishna river receives heavy inflows at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy flood reaching Srisailam dam and from there to Nagarjuna Sagar project, the officials operated at least eight gates and ten gates, respectively, to manage the inflow in Krishna basin on Thursday.

According to the Central Water Commission’s bulletin, the inflow would remain steady and caution has been advised as rainfall warning was in place.

At 8 pm, Srisailam project continued to receive close to 2.6 lakh cusecs inflow from PD Jurala and Sunkesula projects and the outflow was 2.92 lakh cusecs. The inflow is expected to be steady and the reservoir has 215.66 TMCft at 885 ft as against its storage capacity at full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMCft at 885 ft. The officials are diverting water to the power house and are also to canals through Pothireddypadu head regulator. 

Over one lakh cusecs of water was released from Pulichintala project, downstream Nagarjuna Sagar. At 8 pm, both the inflow and outflow were recorded to be 1.07 lakh cusecs. With flood release continuing from upstream, Prakasam Barrage in lower Krishna basin received high inflow once again. The inflow at 6 pm was 2.12 lakh cusecs and outflow was 1.60 lakh cusecs. The Somasila project in Pennar basin received increased inflow at over 23,000 cusecs. However, the trend was falling.In Godavari, the flood continued to recede and inflow was around 3.9 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram barrage. 

Srisailam
2.6 lakh cusecs inflow 
2.92 lakh cusecs outflow 
Water level: 885 ft (215.66 TMCft)
FRL: 885 ft (215.81 TMCft) 

Nagarjuna Sagar 
2.2 lakh cusecs inflow 
1.37 lakh cusecs outflow 
Water level:  589.80 ft
FRL: 590 ft

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp