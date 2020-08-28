Floods fill Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar dams to the brim, crest gates opened

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy flood reaching Srisailam dam and from there to Nagarjuna Sagar project, the officials operated at least eight gates and ten gates, respectively, to manage the inflow in Krishna basin on Thursday.

According to the Central Water Commission’s bulletin, the inflow would remain steady and caution has been advised as rainfall warning was in place.

At 8 pm, Srisailam project continued to receive close to 2.6 lakh cusecs inflow from PD Jurala and Sunkesula projects and the outflow was 2.92 lakh cusecs. The inflow is expected to be steady and the reservoir has 215.66 TMCft at 885 ft as against its storage capacity at full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMCft at 885 ft. The officials are diverting water to the power house and are also to canals through Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Over one lakh cusecs of water was released from Pulichintala project, downstream Nagarjuna Sagar. At 8 pm, both the inflow and outflow were recorded to be 1.07 lakh cusecs. With flood release continuing from upstream, Prakasam Barrage in lower Krishna basin received high inflow once again. The inflow at 6 pm was 2.12 lakh cusecs and outflow was 1.60 lakh cusecs. The Somasila project in Pennar basin received increased inflow at over 23,000 cusecs. However, the trend was falling.In Godavari, the flood continued to recede and inflow was around 3.9 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram barrage.

Srisailam

2.6 lakh cusecs inflow

2.92 lakh cusecs outflow

Water level: 885 ft (215.66 TMCft)

FRL: 885 ft (215.81 TMCft)

Nagarjuna Sagar

2.2 lakh cusecs inflow

1.37 lakh cusecs outflow

Water level: 589.80 ft

FRL: 590 ft