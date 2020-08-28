Government offices can’t leave Amaravati till September 21: HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday extended till September 21 the status quo on shifting government offices from Amaravati and the two new laws — AP Decentralisation Act and APCRDA (Repeal) Act — that enable the establishment of three capitals for the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, Justice A V Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy posted the matter to September 21 for further hearing.

When the bench heard the 75-odd petitions filed by farmers, associations and people’s representatives, senior Supreme Court advocate Nitish Gupta, arguing on behalf of farmer E Rambabu, told the court that though the HC ordered status quo, the government is constructing a guest house in Visakhapatnam on 30 acres, of which five acres have been allotted for the Raj Bhavan. This is part of the plan to shift capital to Visakhapatnam, Gupta said, and asserted that laying the foundation stone for the guest house when status quo was ordered amounts to violation of the order.

Advocate General S Sriram, however, said the government is building the guest house for VVIPs as there are no proper guest houses for them. Sriram added that they received a copy of the contempt of court petition only on Wednesday night and were not given time to go through the petitioner’s objections.Responding to this, the bench asked the government to file a counter petition by September 11 on why it is constructing the guest house in Visakhapatnam. The petitioners may file affidavits with their objections by September 17, it added.

Meanwhile, the government filed a memo before the court saying the counter it filed would be applicable to the bunch of petitions filed in the matter. The bench asked the government to file an additional affidavit, if it wants to file any details other than what it had already filed in the counter.Senior Supreme Court advocate Sekhar Naphade, arguing on behalf of the state government, said fresh petitions were deliberately being filed frequently to delay the hearings. The bench, however, said filing a writ is a right given by the Constitution and no one can object to it. It said the court would finish hearing the petitions filed and pronounce its orders.

HC issues notices to CM, FM and political parties

Meanwhile, counsel of one of the petitioners Vasireddy Prabhunath appealed to the court to issue notices to the individual respondents in the case. The High Court issued notices to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRC Manifesto Committee chairman Umareddy Venkatswarlu and others, and asked them to file counters within three weeks.

The court also issued notices to the YSRC, BJP, Congress, TDP, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena parties and said they too can file their counters within three weeks.The bench later discussed with the counsels of the petitioners about conducting proceedings in the court rather than via video-conferencing on a daily basis from September 21. The counsels of the petitioners expressed willingness to conduct the proceedings in the court.

The bench then said it would inform them whether the proceedings would be held in court or in hybrid mode from September 21.It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to the State government on the High Court’s order to maintain status quo in the matter.

Govt Order issued

Even as the issue of construction of a guest house in Visakhapatnam was heard in the court, the State government issued a fresh order on Thursday transferring 30 acres of land at Kapuluppada village out of the 300 acres of land belonging to the police department to the Vizag administration for construction of the guest house. Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash, in a GO, said, “This may be treated as urgent.”

‘Building Vizag guest house violates order’

