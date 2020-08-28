STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gummanur tense after raid on gambling spot

Sources in the government told TNIE that the police have already been instructed to act tough against anyone violating law or involving in illegal activities.

Image of cards used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Tension prevailed at Gummanur in Alur Assembly constituency on Thursday when some villagers attacked a team of policemen when the latter raided the village on information about illegal gambling. Police found that illegal gambling is being organised allegedly by the distant relative of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram and cases were registered against three organisers, including against one who is allegedly related to the minister.

The same will be implemented in this case too and if found guilty, no one will be spared, sources said.

Having learnt about the attack, SEB Additional SP Gowthami Sali rushed to Gummanur to bring the situation under control.

The Additional SP told TNIE that three police teams raided Gummanur after getting information that a large number of people gathered at a place in the village where they indulged in gambling and consumption of liquor. The teams arrested 32 persons out of the 35 indulged in gambling and boozing. A sum of Rs 5,34,150, 35 cars, 38 mobile phones, and six bikes were seized from them, she said. 

Speaking after the raid, Jayaram said he was in no way connected to the conduct of unauthorized gambling in his native village.

Jayaram made it clear that he and his brothers who reside in Alur, would never support such illegal activities. He asked police to curb the illegal activities with an iron hand.

