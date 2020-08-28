Muktyala lift named after YSR, stone to be laid today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of laying the foundation for Muktyala lift irrigation scheme, the State government has renamed the project after the YSR-Vedadri lift irrigation scheme.

The foundation for the project will be laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday via remote link and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar will visit Jaggaiahpet to participate in the programme.

The foundation for the project, which has been a long-pending farmers’ demand, was laid in February, 2019 by the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The project was to be completed in 12 months at an estimated cost of Rs 489 crore. However, the works did not take off after the change of guard in May, 2019, and subsequently the government had reviewed all the engineering works, including the Muktyala lift irrigation scheme.

After review, the government has decided to go ahead with the project and has also brought down the benchmark cost to Rs 368 crore. The project is likely to be completed in 12 months. The project envisages to lift almost 2.5 TMCft of water to supplement the needs of about 40,000 acres of ayacut.