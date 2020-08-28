STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT to hear Telangana govt arguments against Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme today

The Telangana government raised objections to the report, claiming that it was based on the information provided by the Andhra Pradesh government.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear the arguments from Telangana government with regard to its objection to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) on Friday. Though the green panel had completed the hearing and reserved the order related to the petition filed by a Telangana farmer against the project proposed by Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring State officials on August 21 asked the tribunal to reopen the case to raise their objections.

It may be noted that the NGT had constituted a committee under the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), which had submitted a report stating that “Prima facie requirement of prior environment clearance is not applicable” for the said project as it was not a new one and was only a supplementing mechanism to tap the assured share of Krishna water for the parched Rayalaseema districts. Following the report, the tribunal reserved its final order.

However, the Telangana government raised objections to the report, claiming that it was based on the information provided by the Andhra Pradesh government. Hence, it asked for reopening of the arguments on August 21 as it wanted “some more time to file their objections”. 

“Considering the urgency of the matter, no further time will be granted and the matter will be heard and taken for judgment on the next hearing date itself with the available material before the tribunal,” the tribunal said last week, posting the matter to August 28. It may be recalled that the AP  government has completed the tendering formalities and issued the work order to a joint venture in which SPML is the major stakeholder. However, as the tribunal ordered that the works can be launched only after the final order is given, the Andhra Pradesh officials are awaiting the final order.

