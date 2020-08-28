STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Obtaining NOC for buildings a must to get occupancy certificate in Andhra 

Vijayawada municipal Corporation Commissioner maintained that occupancy certificate will not be given for newly-constructed buildings if they didn’t obtain NOC from fire safety department.

VIJAYAWADA:  Director General of Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Md Ahsan Raza directed officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the National Building Code (NBC) to prevent fire accidents in buildings.

He was speaking at a fire safety committee meeting held at the collector’s camp office here on Thursday. Ahsan Raza said a no objection certificate (NOC) is mandatory for buildings taller than 15 metres and officials should ensure strict implementation of NBC guidelines. Steps should be taken by the fire personnel to conduct mock drills and sensitise people working at cinema halls, hospitals, educational institutions, hotels and shopping malls.

“Surprise checks should be conducted to check whether they (building owners) are following fire safety measures.” Speaking on the occasion, District Collector A Md Imtiaz asked the officials concerned to keep a vigil on all kinds of establishments to prevent recurrence of fire mishaps in the city. He asked the fire safety departments to conduct surprise checks and safety audit for all the buildings in the city. 

Vijayawada municipal Corporation Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh maintained that occupancy certificate (OC) will not be given for the newly-constructed buildings if they didn’t obtain NOC from the fire safety department. He suggested that the managements of hotels, hospitals and cinema halls appoint safety officers, and sensitise their staff on fire safety measures. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Fire Services Director K Jayaram Nayak, District Fire Officer M Srinivasa Reddy and other officials were present.

