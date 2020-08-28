STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ongole: Containment plan stepped up to curb spread of COVID-19

Prakasam is one of the districts that saw the sharpest spike in Covid cases on Thursday as over 1,000 people here tested positive.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:11 AM

DTC said the drivers should take necessary permission from the district administration and the police, while ferrying passengers, especially in red and containment zones.

By Express News Service

Ongole, the district headquarters, has alone reported over 3,900 infections since late March, and over 60 people from the city have succumbed to the disease so far. Out of the 1,580 people still under treatment, 1,036 are in home isolation. 

The district administration has notified containment clusters in Ongole and categorised wards into red, orange and green zones. As per official information, four areas—Mangamuru Donka, Balaji Nagar, Papa Colony and Venkateswara Colony—were placed under red zones. Localities such as Mukthinuthalapadu, Throvagunta, Kamma Palem, Gopalanagaram, Ponugupati Colony, Turpu Christian Palem, Nirmal Nagar and SBI Colony were demarcated as orange zones. 

Public movement in red zones will be barred and those living in orange zones will be allowed to move around in scheduled  timing. “We are taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city. Citizens are requested to remain at home,” P Niranjan Reddy, civic chief, said. 

