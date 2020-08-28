STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six special teams to nab robbers in Andhra Pradesh

The vehicle was transporting the phones from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to Mumbai, when the incident occurred.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR:  Six special teams have been formed to nab the gang that hijacked a container truck, and stole mobile phones worth Rs 6 crore from it in Nagari late on Tuesday.

The vehicle was transporting the phones from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to Mumbai, when the incident occurred. The driver in his complaint to Nagari police stated that six or seven miscreants attacked him and hijacked the truck.

Representatives of the mobile phone company from Chennai approached Nagari police and lodged a complaint.

Puttur DSP Dasari Muralidhar on Thursday said they speeded up investigation to nab the gang. Investigating officers are analysing the footage of CCTV cameras at all check posts and toll gates to trace the gang, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra robbery Andhra crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp