Six special teams to nab robbers in Andhra Pradesh

CHITTOOR: Six special teams have been formed to nab the gang that hijacked a container truck, and stole mobile phones worth Rs 6 crore from it in Nagari late on Tuesday.

The vehicle was transporting the phones from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to Mumbai, when the incident occurred. The driver in his complaint to Nagari police stated that six or seven miscreants attacked him and hijacked the truck.

Representatives of the mobile phone company from Chennai approached Nagari police and lodged a complaint.

Puttur DSP Dasari Muralidhar on Thursday said they speeded up investigation to nab the gang. Investigating officers are analysing the footage of CCTV cameras at all check posts and toll gates to trace the gang, he said.