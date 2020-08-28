Traffic signaling system to be streamlined in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the road safety initiative and to ease traffic congestion in Machilipatnam, the transport department and police have prepared estimates for improving the traffic signalling system and beautifying the traffic islands. In all, the officials have identified 30 junctions to be renovated with an advanced traffic signalling system.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner S Siva Rama Krishna said that over the years, vehicular traffic has increased in Machilipatnam and it may increase further as the development projects, including a sea port and a medical college, are coming up in the town. The vehicle users are facing a tough time during the peak hours of the day.

Keeping this in view, the transport department with the support of traffic department have prepared estimates for renovating five traffic signals and installing three new traffic signals to streamline vehicular traffic in the town, he said.

Elaborating further, the civic chief said that the study conducted by the transport department along with R&B and police revealed that vehicular traffic is heavy near the four road junctions and three pillar centres on Vijayawada-Machilipatnam route. However at this point, due to lack of markings, caution and signage boards, drivers are facing a tough time. A solar lamp will be arranged to avoid inconvenience for the vehicle users.

Besides, that proposals are also readied to arrange speed breakers at Challarasta Centre, installation of traffic lights and renovation of park near Kodali Centre, renovation of traffic island near Rajugaru Centre, restoration of traffic signal lights near Revathi Theatre and other works will be also taken up near bus stand, Zilla Parishad School and Ramanaidu Peta, Siva Rama Krishna said. The Municipal Commissioner said that all the proposed works will be taken up in a couple of weeks and are likely to be completed by November.