Visakhapatnam temple trust defers decision on land lease

Nod for appointment of OSD; proposals made to augment Simhachalam revenue.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

TWith restrictions in place, many famous and popular places look deserted. The walkway to Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam.

The walkway to Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The meeting of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam Trust Board on Thursday discussed various issues on the agenda, including appointment of an OSD (officer on special duty) for the Chairperson Secretariat, leasing out of 16.6 acres of Simhachalam temple land, appointment of sub-committees on sources of revenue generation. 

This is the first full-fledged meeting of the trust board after it was expanded with inclusion of three more members. The board approved the proposal for appointment of OSD as per the government directive. However, a decision on lease of temple land will be taken at the next board meeting. All the board members attended the meeting. Trust Board Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju held the meeting via Zoom.

Speaking to mediapersons, Trust Board member Surisetti Suribabu said they sought more time to study the other proposals on the agenda before approving them. Hence, a decision on the proposals will be taken at the next board meeting, which will be convened by the Chairperson after 14 days. With regard to 183 outsourced employees, a decision will be taken soon. A vigilance probe is going on into 23 identified encroachments on temple property.

Temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba said it was proposed to lease out 16.6 acres of temple land as per the directive of the government to generate revenue for the temple and also protect the land from encroachments. She said the proposed land is litigation-free. As against 33 years of lease earlier, it was proposed to give the land for lease for 11 years. Except one item on the agenda, all others were deferred to the next board meeting by the members, she said.

The vacant lands which were proposed to give on lease are 1.65 acres in survey No. 187 and 2.5 acres in survey No. 2775 in Chitradavarithota, 0.80 cents in survey No. 4/1 at Gopalapatnam Junction, 8 acres (green belt area) in survey No. 275/P at Adavivaram, 1.79 acres in survey No. 12/1 and 1.82 acres in survey No. 9 at Pendurthi main road, Purushothapuram.

It was also proposed to seek permission from the Endowments Minister for the sale of 143 kg of Chandanam to devotees at the rate of `25 per gram. The sale of Chandanam is estimated to generate `36.25 lakh  revenue to the temple. Proposals were made to set up two sub-committees on improvement of donations and Hundi collection and overall sanitation of the devasthanam. The toll gate rates of vehicles coming to the hill shrine were revised.

Comments

