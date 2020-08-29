20-year-old Dalit youth ‘tonsured’ in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 20-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly tonsured at Sujatha Nagar under Pendurthi police station limits on Friday. The youth, Karri Srikant, worked in a house for four months. However, he stopped going to work since August 1.

In a complaint lodged with the Pendurthi police, the youth said the house owner asked him to come to his house on Friday. He alleged that when he went there, he was charged with stealing a cell phone from the house.

When he denied it, he was overpowered and his head was tonsured. When contacted, police said they received a complaint from the youth and are verifying the facts.