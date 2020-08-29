Andhra cop clings on to car bonnet for 2 km to nab gang illegally transporting liquor

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In an exemplary act of bravery, a sub-inspector from the Pulivendula police station in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh clung on to the bonnet of a car for more than two kilometres to nab a gang which was allegedly involved in illegal transportation of liquor from neighbouring Telangana.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said senior police officials on Thursday morning got information about the illegal transportation of liquor towards Pulivendula from Kondapur village and alerted the local police. Pulivendula SI Ch Gopinath Reddy immediately took up vehicle checking on the outskirts of Pulivendula town.

The SI noticed a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz coming towards the checkpost and tried to stop it. As the driver slowed down as he approached the police team, the SI went in front of the vehicle. But the driver suddenly hit the accelerator to escape. The SI jumped on the bonnet of the car and clung on to the vehicle as it sped away for nearly two kilometres.

The SI broke the windscreen of the car and tried to enter it. In the meantime, a police vehicle intercepted the car and brought it to a halt. The SI suffered minor injuries on the stomach, right leg and both elbows.

Though the two occupants in the car, one of whom was identified as the owner of the vehicle V Nageswara Reddy, fled the spot, police later nabbed one of them. Meanwhile, police recovered 80 bottles of liquor from the car and a case has been registered against the accused.