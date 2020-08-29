Andhra govt's Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme doesn’t need prior EC: MoEF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) affirmed that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, does not need a prior environmental clearance (EC). It informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the project doesn’t fall under any of the categories listed in schedule of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, and supported the recommendations made by the Environment Appraisal Committee, which studied the project after NGT’s order.

The green panel continued the hearing on the project against which a farmer from Telangana filed an application. Though the tribunal completed the hearing and reserved the order, the Telangana government sought reopening of the case to submit its objections.

For the hearing held on Friday, the MoEF submitted its affidavit in which it ‘reaffirmed’ that the project doesn’t need a prior EC. On July 29, the EAC said that the project prima facie doesn’t need a prior EC as it was not a new project.