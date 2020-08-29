Andhra weavers to improve footprint on social media to boost handloom sales

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at widening the market for handloom weavers, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (APCO) has decided to use social media platforms to promote handloom products. The society, which has already tied up with e-commerce giants such as Amazon, is now adopting strategies to use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram and others ‘to instantly reach’ customers.

Noting that handloom is the ‘second-most dependent’ sector after agriculture in the state, APCO managing director BR Ambedkar, on Friday, said the society would adopt digital marketing strategies to sell handloom products to improve the living standards of weavers in the state and to protect the sector, which is the need of the hour.

“The aim of the campaign is to make everyone a partner and an associate of the handloom society. All APCO garments will be available to the public on all the e-commerce sites in days to come and we expect a significant change in the sale of handloom products,” he added.The MD added that the marketing strategy was designed to instantly reach the customers and information on the complete range of products would be posted. The handle of APCO on various social media platforms is ‘apcofabricsap’.