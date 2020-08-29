APPSC Group-I written exam from November 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Services Commission (APPSC) has decided to conduct Group-I Services (Mains) written examination in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad from November 2 to 13.

All the provisionally qualified candidates should submit their three preferences of examination centre options afresh on or before September 10 on the website https://psc.ap.gov.in with their OTPR ID.

The commission will have the right to allot the applicant any examination centre, depending on availability.

Exam CENTRES

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Hyderabad