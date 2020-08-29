Automation key to reviving domestic manufacturing: K Sivaramakrishna

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit manufacturers in an unprecedented way, particularly for the first time in modern manufacturing history, while demand, supply and workforce availability are affected globally, said GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Friday.

Inaugurating a global virtual conference on ‘Exciting Advances in Manufacturing Automation’ organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of GITAM Institute of Technology, he said physical distancing and employee safety measures put an additional pressure on manufacturers.

“As companies scramble to make sense of the short-term situation, we need to look beyond the fog of uncertainty towards possible long-term changes to industry. Automation will be a key component of the efforts to revive domestic manufacturing,” he said.

GITAM Institute of Technology Dean Chellaboina Vijaysekhar briefed the new advances in manufacturing industries. GITAM Institute of Technology principal C Dharma Raju, Mechanical Engineering Department Head MRS Satyanarayana also spoke. Conference convener B Srinivasa Prasad said around 705 academicians, experts, industry people from different countries participated in the meet.