Brahmotsavams sans devotees in Tirumala: TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees met in Tirumala on Friday and decided to perform the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara from September 19 to 27 at Tirumala in ‘Ekantham’ without the participation of devotees. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said there was no other option due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There won’t be any processions in Mada streets. All rituals will be performed in the temple by priests as per tradition. Devotees won’t be allowed,” he explained.

This year, due to Adhika Masam, Brahmotsavams will be performed twice — Salakatla Brahmotsavams in September and Navaratri Brahmotsavams in October. The TTD chairman said that if the situation improves, a decision might be taken to let devotees participate in the Navaratri Brahmotsavams in October.

The Board also discussed ways to improve the temple revenue. “We can’t decrease the expenses as most are related to rituals and festivals like Brahmotsvams. So the focus is on improve revenue resources. That does not mean we will sell assets. We will seek better interest on TTD cash and gold deposits with banks,” Subba Reddy said.