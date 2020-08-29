COVID testing ramped up in Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation has launched Covid-19 testing facility at 13 primary health centres, and stationed Sanjeevani buses across the city. Civic chief C Anuradha said over 1,000 samples can be tested in Guntur city every day from now on, and appealed to all with symptoms to get themselves checked.

Testing facility is available at health centres near Bongaralabeedu, Gundaraopet, IPD colont, Israelpet, KVP colony, Lanchester Road, LB Nagar, Mallikharjunapet, Mangaldas Nagar, Nallacheruvu, NGO Colony, Srinagar colony and Toffan Nagar, Anuradha said, and released a poster on rules to be followed when a patient is in home isolation.