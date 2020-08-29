STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t entertain PILs based on rumours: AP Advocate General

The state government on Friday requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to take serious note of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) based on rumours and hearsay.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government on Friday requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to take serious note of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) based on rumours and hearsay.

Arguing before the High Court during the hearing on a PIL that accused the government of diverting endowments funds to the Amma Vodi scheme, Advocate General S Sriram said all talk on the street cannot be converted into PILs, and such petitions must not be entertained.

A PIL filed by Chinta Umamaheswara Reddy, from Vijayawada, accused the state government of diverting endowments funds from the Brahmin Welfare Corporation to the Amma Vodi scheme, and the PIL came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha.

The Advocate General opposed the matter saying the Brahmin Welfare Corporation was not a part of the endowments department. The endowments commissioner is the HoD of the said corporation and it is just under administrative control, he asserted.

Sriram further pointed out that the GO issued for budgetary grant was not filed with the PIL and the petitioner, being a lawyer, did not show any basis for the plea that endowments funds were diverted to the Amma Vodi scheme. He said the terms of the GO did not speak of any diversion.

The court expressed displeasure with the petitioner, and said it did not find anything wrong with the government’s action. The petitioner’s counsel, Ravi Prasad, wanted the court to issue notices to the government, but the court sought evidence for the allegations. When the court wanted to dismiss the PIL, Ravi Prasad sought adjournment saying he would submit evidence. The hearing was adjourned to September 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma Vodi scheme S Sriram
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp