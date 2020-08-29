Government creating confusion on pending projects, scam in house scheme: BJP's Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju slammed the YSRC government alleging that it was creating confusion, rather than giving a clear picture, on the fate of pending projects and dues left behind by the previous TDP government. He alleged large-scale irregularities by the government in procurement of low-lying wetlands (aava lands) for housing for the poor, and also criticised it for not probing the alleged corruption done by the TDP government in construction of the houses.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Friday, Somu Veerraju wondered why the YSRC government has remained silent after alleging irregularities in the construction of affordable houses for the poor by the earlier government. “About `22,000 crore was projected to be the cost of the housing for the poor projects. The Centre’s share of `4,500 crore was already given and the Naidu government spent another `4,500 crore, and completed the construction of 3.1 lakh houses.

The YSRC alleged corruption in it, but has not done anything about it. Instead, the present government too resorted to corruption in procurement of 600 acres of low-lying wetlands (aava lands),” he alleged. “Instead of giving a clarity on the pending dues and the 3.1 lakh houses, which were constructed by the TDP government, the present dispensation is creating confusion,” he claimed.

Later, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao explained the assistance provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh in improving the road infrastructure. He noted that `1 lakh crore worth road infrastructure projects were announced in the past and that 52 projects were ongoing. “These ongoing projects are worth `17,652 crore. Several other major projects including those under Sagarmala projects, were also cleared by the Centre in-principle.

The Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway was also cleared in-principle. Usually, the land acquisition cost is borne by the state governments. But, the Centre agreed to the request of the State that it would bear only 50 per cent. However, the State government has not come forward for reasons known to itself,” he said. GVL also noted that the Centre has recently allotted a bulk drug and medical devices manufacturing unit to AP out of the three proposed in the country.

Gadkari to inaugurate Durga flyover on Sept 4

Somu Veerraju said that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate the Kanaka Durga flyover on September 4 via video link. Though the project was to be ready within three years of the works launched in 2014, the BJP leader said the execution was delayed due to multiple reasons.

No change in stand on Amaravati: BJP

To a query on the High Court notices to all party heads regarding capital relocation, the BJP maintained that their stand would not change. “We are yet to get the notice. Once we get it, we will seek legal opinion and respond,” they said. The BJP had earlier demanded that Amaravati be retained

as the capital.