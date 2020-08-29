South Central Railway sent back 42,992 migrants during lockdown: Official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas said over 95 per cent of passengers, who booked their tickets in advance for train services canceled during lockdown, have got back their amount.

The remaining passengers will receive their money shortly, he added. Addressing the media during a virtual press meet on Friday, the DRM said the division operated 31 Shramik Specials ferrying over 42,992 migrant workers to their native from Rayanapadu, Kovvur, Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Narsapur and Gudur stations.

This apart, the division also made catering arrangements for over 10.9 lakh migrant labourers on their way home on 753 Shramik Specials passing through the division till June 14, he added.

Further, with respect to freight operations, the division loaded 2,001 rakes till July 31 and earned a revenue of Rs 684.7 crore.

He also spoke at length about setting up of Business Development Units (BDUs) to increase the freight carried by Railways by 2024 along with a few other discounts offered by the division.