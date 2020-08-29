STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD brahmotsavams from September 19, but without devotees or processions

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said there was no other option due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

How Tirumala got ready for Brahmotsavams with signs visible miles from the foothills, pre-pandemic.

How Tirumala got ready for Brahmotsavams with signs visible miles from the foothills, pre-pandemic.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees met in Tirumala on Friday and decided to perform the annual brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara from September 19 to 27 at Tirumala in ‘Ekantham’ without the participation of devotees. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said there was no other option due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There won’t be any processions in Mada streets. All rituals will be performed in the temple by priests as per tradition. Devotees won’t be allowed,” he added.This year, due to Adhika Masam, brahmotsavams will be performed twice — Salakatla brahmotsavams in September and Navaratri brahmotsavams in October. Pointing this out, the TTD chairman said that if the situation improves, a decision might be taken to let devotees participate in the Navaratri brahmotsavams in October.

TTD to raise funds from devotees to build temples  

The Board also discussed ways to improve the temple revenue. “We can’t decrease the expenses as most are related to rituals and festivals like Brahmotsvams. So the focus is on improving revenue resources. That does not mean we will sell assets. We will seek better interest on TTD cash and gold deposits with banks,” Subba Reddy said.He added that due to the Covid-19 crisis, interest rates on deposits have reduced. “They used to give 6-7 per cent interest, but now they give 3.5-4 per cent. We discussed this and asked officials and Board members to explore other options,” the chairman explained.

He said they get low interest on gold deposits (around 2.5 per cent), and Board members with contacts in the RBI and other banks were asked to explore better options. However, the focus is on improving interest rates on cash deposits, Subba Reddy asserted.“We are immediately starting a new system. Instead of going for deposits with a 3-6 month maturity period, we will make deposits to ensure they mature on a monthly basis, so the TTD will have a steady income to meet any exigencies. Deposits of at least `1,000 crore have to mature every month, and the system is being planned keeping this in mind. All Board members have agreed to the proposal,” he said.

The Board also decided to raise funds from devotees to construct temples at different places to propagate Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavam. The TTD will soon organise Venkateswara Kalyanams at those places. As part of this, the TTD has taken up construction of temples in different places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A temple at Kanyakumari has been completed and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the temple in Mumbai has been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. 

“We are waiting for land allocation by the Uttar Pradesh government for the proposed temple in Varanasi. The Jammu government has already allocated land and I inspected it three days ago. It is satisfactory,” Subba Reddy said, and added that the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam has been constructed, and Mahakumbabhisehkam will be performed once normalcy is restored.
The Board has also decided to facilitate VIP (protocol) darshan for those who had their Arjita Sevas cancelled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams brahmotsavams
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp