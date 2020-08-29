STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam breaches 34,000-mark in COVID-19 tally

The district breached the 34,000-mark in Covid-19 tally on Friday.

Published: 29th August 2020

A health worker collects swab samples for Rapid Antigen test for coronavirus

A health worker collects swab samples for Rapid Antigen test | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 34,000-mark in Covid-19 tally on Friday. As many as 1,096 new corona cases were reported, pushing the total to 34,818. Six more persons died, taking the toll to 243. As many as 549 people were discharged from various Covid hospitals in the district. At present, there are 6,007 active cases in the district, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid- 19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, in a statement here on Friday.

The total number of clusters denotified in the district till now is 171. There are 909 clusters, including 49 very active, 69 active and 624 dormant clusters. Meanwhile, the district received 15,000 more rapid test kits to ramp up the testing. In Paderu division, 18 persons tested positive as 151 tests were conducted on Friday. Till now 750 positive cases were reported from the division. Of them 453 persons were discharged after they recovered. There are 297 cases in various Covid hospitals. Till now four persons died due to the virus. There are 3,000 VTM kits available in Paderu agency.In Anakapalle, 23 tested positive as 118 Covid tests were conducted in the town. While two people were admitted to hospital, 12 are in Covid care centre. Whereas nine people preferred home isolation.

6,137 active cases in Srikakulam
Srikakulam/ Vizianagaram: As many as 764 new cases were reported in Srikakulam on Friday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 21,859. About 500 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals. A total of 2,72,409 samples have been collected in the district so far. Of the total 21,859, the number of active cases is 6,137. As many as 2,915 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation, 2,060 at Covid care centres and 1,162 at hospitals. Vizianagaram recorded 552 new cases on Friday, pushing the corona count to 18,681. In all, 569 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,966.

VRO performs last rites of elderly woman
Srikakulam: With no one coming forward to perform the last rites of an elderly woman, a village revenue officer with the support of village revenue assistant (VRA), village volunteers and a few village elders bid a dignified farewell to her at Vastrapuri Colony in Rajam on Friday. According to sources, the woman is survived by two sons. On learning about the death of the woman, VRO Geddapu Srinivasa Rao informed her sons about her death. When they expressed their unwillingness to perform her last rites, the VRO took it upon himself to bid a dignified farewell to the woman.

Visakhapatnam COVID 19
