YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme will be ready by February 2021: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that his government was working to complete the construction of the YSR-Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was neglected by the previous government for five years after the State bifurcation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for the project via a remote link on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Despite being in power for five years, the previous government did not take it forward. We laid the foundation within 14 months of coming into power and we plan to complete the works by February, 2021.”