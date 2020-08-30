STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

29-year-old woman, along with daughter dies by suicide

Neighbours immediately shifted the severely injured mother and infant to a private hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment. 

Published: 30th August 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

olice registered a case against her husband and investigation is on. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to family disputes at Lakshmipuram here on Saturday. The woman also threw her nine-month-old baby girl from the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Neighbours immediately shifted the severely injured mother and infant to a private hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment. 

According to Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector B Kalyan Raju, the woman was married to a marine engineer and the couple was residing at Kamalesh Grand Apartments in Lakshmipuram. Earlier, the woman complained about harassment by her husband to her relatives a couple of times.

Though the relatives tried to resolve their differences, their efforts went in vain. On Saturday, the woman allegedly threw her baby from the balcony and she too died by suicide. Police registered a case against her husband and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based 
NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicide Mental Health
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp