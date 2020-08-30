29-year-old woman, along with daughter dies by suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to family disputes at Lakshmipuram here on Saturday. The woman also threw her nine-month-old baby girl from the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Neighbours immediately shifted the severely injured mother and infant to a private hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.

According to Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector B Kalyan Raju, the woman was married to a marine engineer and the couple was residing at Kamalesh Grand Apartments in Lakshmipuram. Earlier, the woman complained about harassment by her husband to her relatives a couple of times.

Though the relatives tried to resolve their differences, their efforts went in vain. On Saturday, the woman allegedly threw her baby from the balcony and she too died by suicide. Police registered a case against her husband and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000