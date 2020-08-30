STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
90 per cent of government school renovation works completed in Guntur

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 257.32 crore for renovation, including Rs 97.4 crore for provision of basic amenities.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inspects the renovated school at Kuchipudi village in Guntur district.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inspects the renovated school at Kuchipudi village in Guntur district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Government schools are set to get a major facelift and compete with private schools in all aspects. The renovation of 1,149 government schools out of the total 3,663 in the district has been taken up under the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 257.32 crore for renovation, including Rs 97.4 crore for provision of basic amenities. Parents’ committees have also been involved in implementation of the programme to promote transparency. 

Nine types of basic amenities will be created in government schools as part of the renovation under the Nadu Nedu programme. According to official sources, construction of toilets with running water in all the selected 1,149 schools has been completed. 

Other renovation works are at various stages. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Joint Collector (Secretariats and Development) P Prasanthi are closely monitoring the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme.  

District Education Officer RS Gangabhavani said more than 90 per cent of development works have been completed in the selected schools under the scheme. Schools at Kuchipudi in Amruthaluru mandal, 75-Tyallur in Pedakurapadu, and Vemuluripadu in Phirangipuram were renovated at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore. The other works of schools will be completed at the earliest, the DEO said.

Comments

