Andhra government covering up atrocities against Dalits, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC government and the AP Police are trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits by using threats and inducements against the victims’ families.

He demanded that the police disclose the details of call lists and records in the cell phone of Punganur Dalit youth Om Pratap, over whose death there were many suspicions.

"What was the need for the police to take away the victim’s phone when they initially said there was no case and no suspicion on anybody?" he sought to know. Holding Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy responsible for the death, he said the house arrests of TDP leaders in Chittoor district were highly condemnable and undemocratic.

Addressing an online meeting with Dalit leaders of the TDP on Saturday, Naidu said the call lists were crucial to unravel the mystery behind the death. "The police should reveal the call lists, which Naidu said, will bring out the facts on the alleged threatening calls," he said.

Postmortem was carried out on the body of Om Pratap only after the TDP raised the demand. However, that too conducted in a secretive way, he alleged.