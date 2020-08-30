Andhra Pradesh government officials shift bodies to burial ground

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Panchayat officials and a police sub-inspector took bodies of an elderly woman and her 45-year-old differently-abled grandson to a burial ground as neighbours reportedly didn’t want to fearing the deaths could be related to COVID-19.

The incident took place at Gowri Sankar Colony of S Kota town on Saturday morning.

While the 90-year-old woman is said to have died of ill-health in her sleep the previous night, her grandson, reportedly suffered a heart attack in the morning.

The man was informed about his grandmother’s demise by his wife around 6.00 am. The wife waited for hours as no resident came to her help.

Upon coming to know about the incident, town SI Mohammed, with the support of local panchayat officials, helped the woman by taking the bodies to the burial ground. Only on seeing us did some locals extended their help, the cop told The New Indian Express.