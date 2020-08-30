Andhra Pradesh records 10,548 new cases, 82 deaths in last 24-hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/B’LURU/CHENNAI/ T’PURAM: Aadhra Pradesh recorded 10,548 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 4.14 lakh. With 8,976 recovering in the same period, active cases continue to be less than one lakh (97,681). Another 82 deaths took the toll to 3,796.

Karnataka sees 8,324 cases



Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,324 cases, bringing the tally to 3,27,076. With 115 fatalities, the toll now stands at 5,483. As many as 8,110 patients walked out of hospitals, with the total discharges now at 2,35,128.

6,352 new cases in Tamil Nadu



Tamil Nadu recorded 6,352 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,15,590. With 87 deaths and the toll has increased to 7,137. The discharge rate, however, continues to remain high at 85.5 per cent.

Kerala reports 2,397 cases



As many as 2,397 fresh Covid cases were reported In Kerala on Saturday, of which 2,137 were through local contact. The tally stands at 71,640 and with 7 deaths, the toll is at 280. Meanwhile, 2,225 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 48,083.