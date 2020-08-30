GITAM holds webinar with cricket umpire Simon Taufel on National Sports Day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University has chosen a novel way to keep the students engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. The university conducted a health programme on Zoom App to mark the National Sports Day. Noted experts explained physical fitness tips and demonstrated yogasanas.

Students actively involved in an exclusive webinar with elite cricket umpire Simon Taufel, who received the ICC best umpire award five times. Simon Taufel explained the students how to handle pressure during tough times.

He also elaborated on how the cricketers tackle pressure on field. GITAM president M Sribharat moderated the programme and advised the students to give equal priority to physical and mental health to face the challenges.