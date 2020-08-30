STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No significant decline in crime rate in Andhra Pradesh despite lockdown

Total crime rate is just 7 per cent less in the first half of 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and 2018; crimes against women slightly increased.
 

A closed petrol pump during lockdown in India. (Photo| PTI)

By  Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the complete lockdown for around two months from March to May due to Covid-19, there is no significant decline in the crime rate in the state. 

The state has recorded more or less the same number of cases in the first half of this year, compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and 2018. The total crime rate is just 7 per cent less this year, compared to 2019. 

According to official statistics, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 18,438 IPC cases in the first half of 2020 as against 19,986 cases in 2019 and 19,650 in 2018 during the corresponding period. 

The number of robberies, murder for gain, ordinary thefts, cheating, riotings and burglaries is less this year, compared to previous two years.

However, crimes against women have increased this year despite stern measures taken by the government to ensure women’s safety. The cases of criminal breach of trust are also on the rise. 

The statistics shows as many as 584 rape cases were reported in the first half of 2020, while the number was 560 in 2019 and 546 in 2018 during the corresponding period.

Most of the cases (more than 70 per cent) were reported in January, February and March. The number of FIRs filed in April and May is negligible. 

As per the figures, the State recorded 14 cases of murder for gain, 14 dacoities, 103 robberies, 1,483 burglaries, 3,935 ordinary thefts, including housebreakings, 359 murders, 289 riotings, 325 kidnap and abductions, 584 rapes, 8,057 hurt cases, including petty cases, 2,873 cheating cases, 394 criminal breach of trust and eight cases of counterfeit currency notes. 

The rise in crimes against women and murders during lockdown is attributed to deployment of a huge police force for enforcement of Covid-19 curbs. Police stations did not accept routine complaints during lockdown. 

