STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi, V-P Naidu, CM Jahan Mohan Reddy greet people on occasion of Telugu Language Day

Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, 'Today we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth.'

Published: 30th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy, a Telugu linguist and pioneer in promotion of the language, was celebrated as Telugu Language Day in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
 
Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Today we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations.” 

Addressing a webinar on ‘Our Language, Our Society and Our Culture’ organised by the South Africa Telugu Community (SATC) on the occasion of Telugu Language Day, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu asserted that language and culture lay the foundation for the development of the society. 

“Native languages or mother tongues should be used extensively in various fields including administration. Imparting education in the mother tongue will enable a child to grasp and understand the subjects better than in any other language,” Venkaiah said.

Stressing the need to preserve and protect Telugu language, he said that all Telugus irrespective of where they live, in India or abroad, must strive for the promotion of their language and culture. He also called for developing simple scientific terminology in Telugu language saying it will help the common people to have a better understanding of science and technology.

“A language symbolises the richness of one’s civilisation and also denotes the importance of games, languages, festivals and arts in society at large,” he explained. 

The Vice President pointed out that countries like France, Germany, Russia, Japan and China were able to effectively compete with other developed nations although they accorded predominance to their native languages in all fields. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy, who simplified Grandhika Bhasa (written language used by poets) and promoted spoken language highlighting its ease in pronunciation and its beauty, leading to the literature made available for common man also. 

“Celebrating his birth anniversary as Telugu Language Day is honouring Telugu language itself,” he said in a message on his official twitter handle. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telugu Language Day
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp