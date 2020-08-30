STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam SP cracks whip on errant cops, sends three SHOs to Vacancy Reserve

This comes just a day after the SP transferred 38 police personnel from the rank of Home Guard to Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police to other police stations following complaints against them. 

Published: 30th August 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Stern action will be taken against the errant personnel after conducting a thorough inquiry, the SP added. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sending a strong message that corruption among police personnel and complainants of excesses against them will be dealt with seriously, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday sent the Station House Officers (SHOs) of three police stations to Vacancy Reserve (VR) for their alleged corrupt practices, rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public after conducting an in-depth inquiry against them.

This comes just a day after the SP transferred 38 police personnel from the rank of Home Guard to Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police to other police stations following complaints against them. 

The action also comes close on the heels of a strong warning by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang that police are not above law and any excesses or corrupt practices committed by them will not be tolerated.

The SP sent Komarolu SHO S Mallikarjuna Rao, Dornala SHO Sk Abdul Rehman and Gudluru SHO Y Panduranga Rao to Vacancy Reserve after they were proven guilty of corrupt practices, rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public in an in-depth inquiry. 

“Strict surveillance has been kept on some more police personnel. Stern action will be taken against them after the completion of inquiry and it is a continuous process to ensure discipline among police personnel,” the SP explained.

Further, he said that allegations against the three SHOs are still being investigated. Based on the inquiry report, criminal action will be taken against them, if necessary,  he said.  

​In this connection, the SP appealed to people to inform the police control room through WhatsApp No. 9121102266 if they find any personnel indulging in corrupt practices. The details of the informer will be kept confidential. Stern action will be taken against the errant personnel after conducting a thorough inquiry, the SP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp