Prakasam SP cracks whip on errant cops, sends three SHOs to Vacancy Reserve

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sending a strong message that corruption among police personnel and complainants of excesses against them will be dealt with seriously, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday sent the Station House Officers (SHOs) of three police stations to Vacancy Reserve (VR) for their alleged corrupt practices, rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public after conducting an in-depth inquiry against them.

This comes just a day after the SP transferred 38 police personnel from the rank of Home Guard to Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police to other police stations following complaints against them.

The action also comes close on the heels of a strong warning by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang that police are not above law and any excesses or corrupt practices committed by them will not be tolerated.

The SP sent Komarolu SHO S Mallikarjuna Rao, Dornala SHO Sk Abdul Rehman and Gudluru SHO Y Panduranga Rao to Vacancy Reserve after they were proven guilty of corrupt practices, rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public in an in-depth inquiry.

“Strict surveillance has been kept on some more police personnel. Stern action will be taken against them after the completion of inquiry and it is a continuous process to ensure discipline among police personnel,” the SP explained.

Further, he said that allegations against the three SHOs are still being investigated. Based on the inquiry report, criminal action will be taken against them, if necessary, he said.

​In this connection, the SP appealed to people to inform the police control room through WhatsApp No. 9121102266 if they find any personnel indulging in corrupt practices. The details of the informer will be kept confidential. Stern action will be taken against the errant personnel after conducting a thorough inquiry, the SP added.