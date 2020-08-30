STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thotlakonda archaeological site in 3,300 acres, not 120: Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma

EAS Sarma said the land allotted in favour of Greyhounds in the past infringed upon the statutory notification issued under  GO No. 627. 

Published: 30th August 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-finance secretary EAS Sarma

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma has said senior revenue officials in Visakhapatnam are issuing misleading statements that the total area of the Thotlakonda archaeological site is only 120 acres and the rest belong to the government.

It shows that they have no clarity on the provisions of the AP Ancient and Historical Monuments, Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, the statutory implications of GO No. 627 dated 2-5-1978 issued under that Act, he said.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sahwney, he said the ancient Totlakonda site situated in S.No.314 at Mangamaripeta (village) hamlet of Kapuluppada in Bheemunipatnam taluk of Visakhapatnam district bounded by survey numbers 295 and 296 on east and hills on west, north and south. 

The S.No 314 (old) of Kapulauppada comprises 3,300 acres, he said.

“Over the years, the revenue authorities have irregularly sub-divided Old S.No 314 into new S.Nos to circumvent the restrictions implicit in GO No. 627 dated 2-5-1978 and surreptitiously allotted lands to both public and private agencies, against which I have raised objections from time to time,” he said.

He said the land allotted in favour of Greyhounds in the past infringed upon the statutory notification issued under  GO No. 627. 

In the latest order (GO 1353 dated: 27-8-2020), the government allotted 30 acres for the proposed State Guest House in S.No. 386/2. 

He said S.No 386/2 is a part of Old S.No 314. By allowing such construction activity in the area notified under the Act, the state government is not only be violating the Act but also potentially effacing invaluable archaeological evidence, he opined. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EAS Sarma
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp