Thunderstorms likely in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh for next four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active South West Monsoon, rainfall occurred at a few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated parts of Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 4.87 cm was reported in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district, followed by 3.47 cm in Kurupam of Vizianagaram.

According to the met department officials, westerly winds will prevail over AP and in the next four days.

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur in isolated parts of north coastal districts for the next four days and in isolated parts of Rayalaseema region on September 1 and 2.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur at several places across the state on September 1 and 2, while there will be rains in one or two places in the coastal regions on August 30 and 31.

​In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 2 cm was recorded at Paleru Bridge (Krishna), Velairpad (West Godavari) and Vara Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari).