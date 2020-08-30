Unlock 4.0: Andhra Pradesh to prepare SOP for online classes, students visiting schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Union Ministry of Home Affairs releasing the Unlock 4 guidelines, giving relaxations for students of higher classes to visit schools outside containment zones, sources in the State education department said they would prepare the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) and the same will be released in a day or two.

“We have received all the guidelines from the Centre. Each state has to prepare a SOP on the basis of the situation there. We will prepare and submit the SOP regarding conduct of online classes and students’ visit to schools and release it in a day or two,” sources in the education department said. As per the Unlock-4 guidelines, all educational institutions — schools, colleges, coaching centres — will remain closed till September 30.

“After extensive consultation with the states and Union Territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students up to September 30,’’ the guidelines said.

The guidelines further said students of classes nine to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools if they are outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, with the consent of their parents/guardians, for taking guidance from their teachers.

Also, higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post graduate students of technical and professional programmes who require laboratory or experimental works will be permitted by the department of higher education in consultation with the MHA. States may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to the schools at the time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work. Training will be permitted in the national skill training institutes.