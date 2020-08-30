Visakhapatnam coronavirus tally crosses 35,000-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no let-up in Covid cases in the district as it breached the 35,000-mark in the count. As many as 988 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the corona total to 35,806. Five more persons died of corona in the district and the toll rose to 248.

As many as 438 people were discharged from various Covid hospitals in the district. Now, the number of active cases in the district is 6,552, while the total recoveries stood at 29,006, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.



There are 909 clusters, including 49 very active, 69 active and 624 dormant, he added.

SI performs last rites of Covid victim



In a humane gesture, Jaggaiahpet police on Saturday performed the last rites of a 26-year-old youth who died of Covid-19. A resident of RTC Colony, the youth is survived by a pregnant wife.



According to Jaggaiahpet police, the youth contracted the virus two weeks ago and was admitted to Covid-19 hospital in Vijayawada. He died on Saturday. As no one came forward to perform his last rites, SI K Rama Rao and his team bid a dignified farewell to the Covid victim.



“The youth’s wife could not attend the funeral as she is pregnant. We performed the last rites of the youth by wearing PPE kits,” the SI said.