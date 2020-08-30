YSRC SC Cell calls for protests against N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP SC Cell has called upon the Dalit community to stage State-wide protests against Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on August 31 for allegedly creating hurdles in the path of welfare and politicising Dalit issues.

Speaking to the media after the SC Cell meeting of the party at the party central office here, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna said they would protest the “dirty politics” of Naidu by performing ‘Palabhishekam’ on BR Ambedkar statues in all 13 districts on August 31.

He said roundtable conferences will be held from the first week of September in all 13 districts and discuss the unfulfilled promises of Naidu during the previous government’s tenure along with the developmental activities being taken by the YSRC government.

Nagarjuna slammed Naidu for allegedly neglecting Dalit welfare during his 14-year term and pocketing SC-ST sub plan funds. During the TDP regime, AP ranked fourth in the country on number of attacks on Dalits.

“It was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who brought in many Dalit-friendly schemes. The Chief Minister also took quick action against those who were attacking Dalits, unlike Naidu who didn’t dare to take action against any accused in the attacks on Dalits,’’ he said.