Andhra Pradesh government should conduct 100 per cent RT-PCR tests: Ex-CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the steady rise in COVID-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to focus on livelihood and health of ‘vulnerable’ people.

In a six-page letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Naidu deplored that despite being a small state population-wise, AP stood second in India in the number of COVID-19 cases. "Sadly, Andhra Pradesh has even surpassed countries like Bangladesh, Spain, UK and Argentina in the rate of increase in cases. With 7,729 Covid-19 cases per one million population, AP stands top in the country in the highest number of cases per million population," he observed.

He pointed out that all the 13 districts in the state have surpassed 15,000 cases and the state stood fifth in total deaths. "It is highly essential to protect the health of frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, police, panchayat raj, revenue and municipal employees among others. It is also essential to provide a safety net to the family members of frontline warriors by providing them with proper health facilities and financial security," he said.

"There is a need to phase out antigen tests and conduct 100 per cent RT-PCR tests. The accuracy of antigen tests has been questioned globally. It is in that direction that the government must set up more labs with adequate infrastructure."