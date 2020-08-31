Andhra Pradesh: Woman SI accuses excise inspector of harassment, probe begins

By Express News Service

KADAPA: On the direction of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) Narayan Swamy, Proddatur Excise Assistant Prohibition Superintendent Radha Krishna on Sunday began investigation into the allegations of harassment against Jammalamadugu excise circle inspector L Chenna Reddy.

A woman sub-inspector working in the same police station had made allegations of harassment against his immediate superior.

Speaking to the media after visiting the police station, Radha Krishna said that he questioned the CI, SI and other staff. He said if there are any differences of opinion between two officials, it should be taken to the notice of superior officers, not the media. He said the SI has not made any written complaint to him. The inquiry report will be submitted to the higher authorities.