'Fake news': YSR Congress calls for tough action on slanderous report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the "slanderous" report on top bureaucrats in a vernacular daily "a vicious campaign by vested interests", the YSR Congress said it will stand by the IAS officers and urged the State government to take action against the people responsible for such reports.

A day after it was reported that a couple of district collectors were lured into honey trap, YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh on Sunday said it was part of the campaign against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government by "political pimps and brokers" and demanded that criminal action be taken against the perpetrators.

"The district collectors are working hard in the times of pandemic and targeting them with malicious reports is unpardonable," Jogi Ramesh said. Ramesh added that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is standing with the people during the coronavirus crisis.