Former Andhra minister G Mohan Reddy held for threatening construction workers with gun

In a viral video, the former minister is purportedly seen pointing the gun towards a man following an argument and later chasing another man, who was apparently shooting the video.
 

Published: 31st August 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:44 PM

Representational Image

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A former Andhra Pradesh minister was arrested for allegedly threatening some canal construction workers with a gun in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened last evening when G Mohan Reddy reportedly objected to the canal digging works taken up in his farm land and took out his licensed weapon and allegedly intimidated the site engineer and other workers to stop the work.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the former minister of unified Andhra Pradesh is purportedly seen pointing the gun towards a man following an argument and later chasing another man,who was apparently shooting the video.

"The land was acquired by the government and compensation was also paid to him (former minister). He had some grievance and entered into an argument with the site engineer and threatened him with the weapon to stop the work," Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath told PTI.

Following a complaint, acase was registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Arms Act and the former minister was arrested, the SP said.

The police seized his weapon and were in the process of cancelling the license also, the senior police official said.

Mohan Reddy had served as a minister in the early 1980s for a brief period.

