Krishna, Godavari floods come down; major dams in Andhra Pradesh full

VIJAYAWADA: The second spell of flood to Srisailam reservoir has come down to about 45,000 cusecs on Sunday with the subsidence of rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Krishna basin. In Godavari basin too, the flood discharge has receded and is falling further.

At 7 pm, Srisailam reservoir was receiving 45,000 cusecs of inflow and was discharging about 37,000 cusecs. The reservoir is 99.93 per cent full with 215.66 TMC of water present at 885 ft as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMC at 885 ft. According to officials, the inflows may remain steady between 35,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs as Almatti and Narayanpur were releasing water after power generation.

It may be noted that during 2019-20, Srisailam reservoir received about 889 TMCft in six spells and the water was released through the spillway. The officials said that nearly 600 TMC of water went unutilised into the sea as the storage of all the reservoirs in Krishna basin reached saturation.

In Nagarjuna Sagar, which had an inflow and an outflow of 14,500 cusecs at 6 pm, 308.76 TMC of water was available at 588.9 ft as against its FRL of 312.05 TMC at 590 ft. The Pulichintala Project reached its FRL and was discharging about 25,000 cusecs, while it had an inflow of 17,000 cusecs.

The inflow to Prakasam Barrage has also come down and was around 35,000 cusecs at 6 pm. The outflow was recorded to be 53,000 cusecs.

In Godavari basin, Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, at 2 pm, recorded an inflow of 2.78 lakh cusecs. After diverting about 7,000 cusecs to the delta through canals, the remaining was being let into the sea. The officials said that the trend of the inflow was further falling. However, they said the department was monitoring it closely as Godavari river in Chhattisgarh and Telangana may receive rainfall.

Srisailam

Inflow: 45,000 cusecs

Outflow: 37,000 cusecs

Water level: 885 ft (215.66 TMC); 99.93 per cent full

FRL: 885 ft (215.81 TMC)

Nagarjuna Sagar

Water level: 588.9 ft (308.76 TMC)

FRL: 590 ft (312.05 TMC)

Power generation stopped

KURNOOL: With declining flood waters, the authorities of APGenco have stopped power generation at Srisailam right bank hydro electric station (SRBHES) located in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as per the direction of the State government. As per sources, over 150 million units (MU) of power has been generated so far this fiscal since April 1