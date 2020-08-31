STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna, Godavari floods come down; major dams in Andhra Pradesh full

The inflow to Prakasam Barrage has also come down and was around 35,000 cusecs at 6 pm. The outflow was recorded to be 53,000 cusecs.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam reservoir

Srisailam reservoir (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second spell of flood to Srisailam reservoir has come down to about 45,000 cusecs on Sunday with the subsidence of rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Krishna basin. In Godavari basin too, the flood discharge has receded and is falling further.

At 7 pm, Srisailam reservoir was receiving 45,000 cusecs of inflow and was discharging about 37,000 cusecs. The reservoir is 99.93 per cent full with 215.66 TMC of water present at 885 ft as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMC at 885 ft. According to officials, the inflows may remain steady between 35,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs as Almatti and Narayanpur were releasing water after power generation.

It may be noted that during 2019-20, Srisailam reservoir received about 889 TMCft in six spells and the water was released through the spillway. The officials said that nearly 600 TMC of water went unutilised into the sea as the storage of all the reservoirs in Krishna basin reached saturation.

In Nagarjuna Sagar, which had an inflow and an outflow of 14,500 cusecs at 6 pm, 308.76 TMC of water was available at 588.9 ft as against its FRL of 312.05 TMC at 590 ft. The Pulichintala Project reached its FRL  and was discharging about 25,000 cusecs, while it had an inflow of 17,000 cusecs.

The inflow to Prakasam Barrage has also come down and was around 35,000 cusecs at 6 pm. The outflow was recorded to be 53,000 cusecs.

In Godavari basin, Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, at 2 pm, recorded an inflow of 2.78 lakh cusecs. After diverting about 7,000 cusecs to the delta through canals, the remaining was being let into the sea. The officials said that the trend of the inflow was further falling. However, they said the department was monitoring it closely as Godavari river in Chhattisgarh and Telangana may receive rainfall.

Srisailam

  • Inflow: 45,000 cusecs

  • Outflow: 37,000 cusecs

  • Water level: 885 ft (215.66 TMC); 99.93 per cent full

  • FRL: 885 ft (215.81 TMC)

Nagarjuna Sagar

  • Water level:  588.9 ft (308.76 TMC)

  • FRL:  590 ft (312.05 TMC)

Power generation stopped

KURNOOL: With declining flood waters, the authorities of APGenco have stopped power generation at Srisailam right bank hydro electric station (SRBHES) located in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as per the direction of the State government. As per sources, over 150 million units (MU) of power has been generated so far this fiscal since April 1

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam reservoir Krishna basin Godavari basin Andhra Pradesh floods Andhra Pradesh floodwater
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp