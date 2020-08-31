No COVID lockdown in Vizianagaram from tomorrow: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal has announced that there would be no lockdown in the district from September 1. In a statement from the Collectorate here on Sunday, he said that they would impose restrictions only in containment zones to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Collector said that there would be no restrictions on business operations, transport and movement of public except in containment zones. He added that educational institutions, coaching centres and swimming pools would continue to remain shut till month-end.

Students from classes 9 to 12 can attend schools after the state government releases guidelines, he added.

The district reported 558 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the count to 19,954. With the discharge of 452 persons from COVID-19 hospitals on Sunday, the total recoveries rose to 11,878.